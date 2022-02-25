Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ Comes to Conyers, GA





( RestaurantNews.com ) Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ is one of the fastest growing BBQ and hot dog chains in America. With 50 units across the United States and food trucks on the road they are poised to be the leader In the hot dog and BBQ market. Crave features Hot Dogs topped how you like them with numerous toppings to choose from, pulled chicken, pulled pork, and smoked brisket sandwiches, sliders, and plates, along with your classic BBQ sides. You will also find delicious desserts and cakes as well as a self-pour beer wall. Each location chooses anywhere from 18-42 local craft beers which they showcase. Customers can choose as much or little as they like and pay for only what they drink. Crave features patios with fun and games, trivia nights, karaoke, live music, bingo, family game nights, kids eat free Wednesdays and more. There is also axe throwing lanes included in the restaurants.

This past week Crave welcomed new franchisee Chester Blunt, Jr., and his Managing partner Cori Glober, to the Conyers, GA market. This will be the third brick and mortar location for Georgia. The first Georgia location is located in Dawsonville. There is also a food truck in South Georgia and another location coming to Grovetown.

“Georgia is a great market for us, our BBQ is very popular with the local’s, and we are excited for our expansion further into this market,” said Samantha Rincione, CEO of Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ. “The beer options there are second to none with some of the local breweries and we continue to show support to each other. The Ax lanes we are adding will be a great addition and fun for everyone.”

Crave currently has units across the United States in Georgia, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Texas, Florida, Colorado, Louisiana, Michigan, Arizona, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Indiana, Illinois, California, Iowa, and more. The expansion plans for Crave are to have 100 units open of the next 2-4 years with no less than 20 trucks on the road.

For more information on owning your own Crave, please email samantha@iwantcrave.com or visit us at www.iwantcrave.com .

