Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ Comes to Charleston, South Carolina

( RestaurantNews.com ) Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ is one of the fastest growing BBQ and hot dog chains in America. With 43 units across the United States and food trucks on the road they are poised to be the leader In the hot dog and BBQ market. Crave features Hot Dogs topped how you like them with numerous toppings to choose from, pulled chicken, pulled pork, and smoked brisket sandwiches, sliders and plates, along with your classic BBQ sides. You will also find delicious desserts and cakes as well as a self-pour beer wall. Each location chooses anywhere from 18-40 local craft beers which they showcase. Customers are able to choose as much or little as they like and pay by the oz, not by the glass. Crave features patios with fun and games, trivia nights, karaoke, live music, kids eat free Wednesdays and more.

This past week Crave welcomed a new franchisee to Charleston SC. This will be the first of many locations in South Carolina. Crave is excited for the new expansion, and looking forward to bringing Crave to the people of Charleston!

Crave currently has units across the United States in Georgia, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Texas, Florida, Colorado, Louisiana, Nevada, Michigan, Arizona, Pennsylvania and more. The expansion plans for Crave are to have 100 units open of the next 3-5 years with no less than 20 trucks on the road.

For more information on owning your own Crave, please email samantha@iwantcrave.com or visit us at www.iwantcrave.com .

