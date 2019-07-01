Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ in Wilmington, NC invites the community to celebrate and remember our Active, Veteran, and Fallen Military Personnel & First Responders

(RestaurantNews.com) Crave is a unique fast casual BBQ and Hot Dog Joint that offers BBQ sandwiches and sliders along with 100% All Beef Jumbo Hot Dogs, Brats and Sausages grilled to perfection. They also offer some delicious loaded tots or BBQ Tacos! You can top your dogs any way you like, with their array of toppings and of course, add one of our delicious sides, such as baked fries, mac n cheese or coleslaw.

Join us at Crave in Wilmington this Saturday, July 6th as we come together as a community in celebration and remembrance of our Active, Veteran, and Fallen Military Personnel & First Responders. This location is owned and operated by 2 marine veterans, Wayne and Laura Decker.

This day-long event will feature Food Specials, Donations, and Raffles all focused around the 3PM Ceremony in which we will unveil our new Challenge Coin Bar Top!

They have crafted this Bar Top to serve as a showcase of the Challenge Coins that We & Our Community have earned through our service while permanently memorializing the Unselfish Sacrifices made by Our Military and First Responders day-in and day-out.

To those who would like their own Challenge Coins included in this installation, we invite you to bring them with you as we will be attaching & sealing more throughout the day!

There will be:

FOOD SPECIALS

RAFFLES

DONATIONS

For more Information on Combat Warriors Inc. please visit their website below:

Combat Warriors Inc.

CombatWarriorsinc.org/about

Thank YOU For All That You Do, and while we may never be able to repay you for the Freedom you have allowed us, we will do our best to show you that your sacrifice will never go unnoticed and provide support wherever needed.

