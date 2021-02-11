Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ Welcomes Jeremy Shoemaker

( RestaurantNews.com ) Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ is a fast-casual hot dog and BBQ restaurant with a family friendly atmosphere. The brand has BBQ to include smoked brisket, pulled chicken and pulled pork. They have some twists on classical favorites like BBQ tacos, Mac N’ Brisket sandwiches, sliders and more. The all-beef hot dogs are next level delicious and the restaurant has 20+ toppings to choose from. For those Brat and sausage lovers, brats as well as hot and mild sausages are also available and grilled to perfection.

The family fun environment welcomes family and truly has something for everyone. The locations have outdoor patios and allow customers to enjoy their meal and drinks safely outdoors. The self-serve beer wall offers anywhere from 18-32 local craft beers on tap. While adults can enjoy the benefits of the beer wall, kids can enjoy any of the delicious kid’s meals offered while playing games such as giant connect four or cornhole. Kids eat free at Crave on Wednesdays too! For those that prefer non-meat dishes, salads and bowls are offered and gluten free buns are also available.

Crave welcomes Jeremy Shoemaker, who comes with vast experience in the food industry. Jeremy has spent years with Taco Bell and Pizza hut on their training and operations team. Jeremy will be the director or training and franchise support for Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ. “We look forward to having Jeremy on board, he met with us at one of our grand openings and we have no doubt he will be a great fit with our team,” says Samantha Rincione, CEO of Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ.

Crave stands out because they are with you every step of the way to include:

SBA Assistance

Real Estate Assistance

Operational Assistance

Development Assistance

Experienced and Involved Management Team

Training Programs

Ongoing Guidance and Training

Currently, Crave has multiple locations in Georgia, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Texas, Colorado, Florida, Louisiana, Iowa, Nevada, Michigan, California and more. Currently the brand has 25 franchisees and is continuing to expand nationwide. Food Trucks are also available to franchisees to take the brand mobile. Currently Crave has trucks in Florida, Las Vegas, and Georgia.

To be a part of the Crave family and be your own boss, please email Samantha@iwantcrave.com or visit www.iwantcrave.com .

The post Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ Welcomes Jeremy Shoemaker first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.