Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ Supports our Veterans

(RestaurantNews.com) Crave is a fast-casual Hot Dog and BBQ restaurant, that serves delicious BBQ sandwiches and sliders, BBQ Ribs, Hot Dogs, Brats and of course SELF SERVE Beer. At Crave we feature local craft beers. Each location has an array of taps with anywhere from 18-32 taps including Beer, Wine, and Cider. Crave also offers delicious sides such as baked beans and mac n cheese, as well as many toppings to choose from to top your dogs, brats and sausages.

Crave was founded by Salvatore and Samantha Rincione in 2018. Since then, the company has sold over 13 units and is looking to sell 25 more by years end. Salvatore, being a veteran himself, along with his wife Samantha find it important to honor and support our Veterans. Starting this July, Crave is offering any Veteran a discount to join the Crave family as a franchisee. The brand currently has three veteran or active duty franchisees and would like to see that number grow.

At Crave restaurants in addition to the self-serve beer wall, we also offer delivery, catering, ordering ahead or self-ordering kiosks. There is also an APP that can be downloaded through android or Apple devices from the app store. Click here to download!

