Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ Supports Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response Fund Through BBQ Sandwiches!

Crave is working with Feeding America, to assist those who need it most. “Times are unpredictable right now and many people rely on organizations such as these for food and other essentials. It’s important now more than ever to make sure we are helping those that are in need or rely on the assistance of these types of programs,” said Samantha Rincione Co-founder & CEO Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ.

From Seattle to New Rochelle, from Baton Rouge to San Francisco, food banks across the country are doing what they do best – feeding people in need within their communities. The Feeding America network is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States including in disasters and national emergencies .

Crave Corporate will donate a portion of the proceeds from every sandwich sold from April 15th to May 15th for all of its locations. The options include:

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Smoked Brisket Sandwich

Customers are able to order safely with curbside pickup and ordering and delivery. They can also order through the APP and have the order ready for curbside pickup when they arrive. Employees in the locations have taken safety precautions such as glove wearing with frequent changing, handwashing frequently and constant sanitization of the store and frequently touched areas.

