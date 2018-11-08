Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ to Soon Break Ground in Houston, Texas!

(RestaurantNews.com) Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ are unique fast casual BBQ and Hot Dog establishments. There is an array of menu offerings including, hot dogs, BBQ sandwiches and sliders, delicious sides such as baked fries, and of course our famous Self-Serve Beer wall. Crave stands out because they believe in allowing customers to create their own meals by adding their own toppings and condiments. Creativity is encouraged at Crave! The self-serve beer wall comes with anywhere from 18-32 tap handles. Customers can choose from an assortment of local draft and domestic beers as well as wine and cider. At Crave it’s not just about the food, it’s about the experience!

At Crave you can order in our store with one of our friendly cashiers, or use the self-order kiosk. You can also use our APP so you can order ahead to pick up your meal or have it delivered. Crave can also cater your next event or party!

Franchisees, Tex and Brandy Ridings, signed with Crave earlier this year and already have a location chosen and lease negotiated and signed. They are expected to break ground with construction in the next few weeks. The Crave team is excited to work with the Riding’s and bring the people of Houston some great BBQ and self-serve craft and domestic beer options. The location is at Grand Parkway Market Place II 6633 Spring Stuebner Road Suite 235 Houston, TX 77389.

Crave has signed 12 franchisees since going live this past March. By 1st quarter next year they will have sites in GA, OK, NC, FL, TX, DC. They plan to sell a total of 25 units this year.

With Crave you will find:

Real Estate Assistance

Training Programs

Marketing Assistance

Operational Support

Systems in Place

Ongoing Training

