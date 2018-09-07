Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ Signs National Deal with iPourIt to Secure Self-Serve Beer Wall in All Locations

(RestaurantNews.com) Crave began in 2018 and are unique and trendy fast casual BBQ Joints, that offer BBQ sandwiches and sliders along with 100% All Beef Hot Dogs, Brats and Sausages grilled to perfection. You can top it any way you like, with our array of toppings and of course add one of our delicious sides, such as baked fries or coleslaw.

One of the features that makes Crave stand out among the other average BBQ joints, is the Self Serve beer wall. Crave has partnered with IPourIt which will give the customers the option to serve themselves. They can choose from any of the delicious local craft and domestic beer offerings. Each location will have anywhere from 18-32 tap handles. Along with local craft and domestic beers, Crave will also offer a red wine, white wine and cider option.”Its important to deliver a variety of options to our customers and to utilize the beers that are local to each location,” says Crave.

iPourIt is North America’s leader in self-serve beverage dispense technology. As the most used self-serve beer and wine system, 4.3 million ounces flow through our taps each month, and a total of 83.4 million ounces poured since 2012. With 3,400 taps in operation and about $44.4 million in revenue generated for our operators, they are proud to be the clear market leader.

Crave is expanding rapidly across the nation. In the next few months locations will be opening in Dawsonville GA, Wilmington NC, Houston TX, Oklahoma City OK, Washington DC, Orlando Fl and more!

For more information on owning your own Crave, please click below: