Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ Signs Location in Charlotte, North Carolina





( RestaurantNews.com ) Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ is a Hot Dog and BBQ restaurant franchise. They feature delicious Jumbo Hot Dogs which are grilled to perfection in addition to brats and mild and hot sausages. They have smoked brisket, pulled chicken and pulled pork as well as an array of desserts and sides. The interior of the restaurants are very modern rustic and include a self-serve beer wall. Typically, you can find anywhere from 18-32 taps which include local craft beers and wine and sometimes mixed drinks. The restaurant often teams up with local breweries to bring classic favorites to their towns. The overall feel of the restaurant is very relaxed and a fun family environment. You can dine in the restaurant or relax on one of the patios often having games such as cornhole, connect four and more. Crave also has events during the week such as trivia night, tap takeovers, $2 Tuesdays and kids eat free Wednesdays.

Daniel and Ebonique Morman will be building a location in the Charlotte market in North Carolina. This will be the couples second location with Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ. Currently they have a location at The Shoppes on Derita 3050 Derita Road, Unit 10 Concord NC. 28027. The Concord location is slated to open on April 10th. Daniel and Ebonique are elated to have multiple units in the North Carolina market, and for their future with Crave. The couple have many other business ventures and felt Crave would be a welcome addition. “We couldn’t be happier to have a couple like Daniel and Ebonique as part of our Crave Family, we are excited to see their growth and success in North Carolina with us,” says Crave.

Crave currently has units across the United States in Georgia, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Texas, Florida, Colorado, Louisiana, Nevada, Michigan, Arizona and more. The expansion plans for Crave are to have 100 units open of the next 3-5 years with 20 trucks on the road. Crave also has a food truck model that they released early 2020.

For more information on Crave, please email samantha@iwantcrave.com or visit us at www.iwantcrave.com .

