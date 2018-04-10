Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ Signs Franchisee in Washington, DC

(RestaurantNews.com) CRAVE Hot Dogs and BBQ began in 2018 and are unique and trendy fast casual BBQ and Hot Dog Joints that offer BBQ sandwiches and sliders along with 100% All Beef Hot Dogs, Brats and Sausages grilled to perfection. You can top it anyway you like, with our array of toppings and of course add one of our delicious sides, such as baked fries or coleslaw.

This week Crave has just welcomed franchisee Floyd Bui into the Crave family. Floyd will open a store in the Georgetown area in Washington, D.C. “I am extremely excited to be a part of Crave, I was looking for something that was unique and different. Crave offers something that other brands can’t,” said Mr. Bui.

We know what it’s like to have a craving for that perfect lunch, snack or dinner. We’ve made it our mission to perfect our menu so we can help you beat that craving and have you leaving happy not hungry.

Crave features a self-serve beer wall. Customers can choose from the many beer options, as well as wine and cider. As much or little as you choose, it’s up to YOU! At Crave it’s all about customer satisfaction and experience. We know what you want, and we have it!

Crave is now looking for franchise partners throughout the U.S. as well as internationally. If you want to own your own business, encourage creativity and still have time for your family, Crave could be the opportunity you’ve been waiting for.

At Crave we offer:

Real Estate Assistance

Training Programs

Marketing Assistance

Operational Support

Systems in Place

Ongoing Training

For information on owning your own Crave franchise, click below:

www.emergingfranchises.com