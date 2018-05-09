Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ Signs Franchisee in Northern Georgia

(RestaurantNews.com) CRAVE Hot Dogs and BBQ began in 2018 and are a unique and trendy fast casual BBQ and Hot Dog Joints that offers BBQ sandwiches and sliders along with 100% All Beef Hot Dogs, Brats and Sausages grilled to perfection. You can top it anyway you like, with our array of toppings and one of our delicious sides, such as baked fries or coleslaw.

This week, Crave has just welcomed franchisee Robert Bibb, into the Crave family. Robert will be searching for locations within the Dawsonville and Dahlonega, Georgia area, with the help and guidance of Sherry Sanchez with Retail Solutions. “After conducting my due diligence and speaking to the current franchisees within the Crave Family, I knew I made the right choice. I was looking for something that was unique and different and Crave is just that,” said Mr. Bibb.

We know what it’s like to have a craving for that perfect lunch, snack or dinner. We’ve made it our mission to perfect our menu so we can help you beat that craving and have you leaving happy not hungry.

Crave features a self-serve beer wall. Customers can choose from the many beer options, as well as wine and cider. As much or little as you choose, it’s up to YOU! At Crave it’s all about customer satisfaction and experience. We know what you want, and we have it!

Crave is now looking for franchise partners throughout the U.S. as well as internationally. If you want to own your own business, encourage creativity and still have time for your family, Crave could be the opportunity you’ve been waiting for.

At Crave we offer:

Real Estate Assistance



Training Programs

Marketing Assistance

Operational Support

Systems in Place

Ongoing Training

For information on owning your own Crave franchise, click below:

www.emergingfranchises.com