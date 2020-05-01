Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ signs Franchisee in Iowa!

( RestaurantNews.com ) Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ has been very busy these past few weeks. Working hard with existing franchisees and locations to perfect the current systems, as well as implement new ones, with top notch safety precautions for customers and staff. “It is extremely important for us to have the right guidelines in place and ensure everyone’s safety is top priority”- Says Crave’s corporate staff.

Crave is a fast-casual Hot Dog and BBQ franchise. The restaurant serves delicious Pulled Chicken, Pulled Pork and Smoked Brisket Plates and Sandwiches. They also serve all Beef Grilled Hot Dogs, Sausages and Brats. With 20+ toppings to choose from and a variety of topping’s such as Mac N’ Cheese or Baked Beans, the possibilities are endless. Loaded Tater Tots, Mac N Brisket sandwiches, Tacos Trio and more, are also on the menu . All locations are equipped with 18-32 local craft beers on tap.

Crave has just signed franchisees in Bettendorf, Iowa – James and Sarah Ballard. James and Sarah have lived in Bettendorf, Iowa for 16 years. James secured his undergraduate degree in business from Coe College in Cedar Rapids, Iowa and MBA in Business from Saint Ambrose in Davenport, Iowa. The Ballard’s have 3 children. Their daughter, Lauren, is a cancer survivor and the Ballard’s enjoy spending free time supporting “Dance Marathon” through a local St. Ambrose Chapter.

Crave currently has multiple locations throughout Georgia, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Texas, Florida, Colorado, Louisiana and more. The brand expects to open over 100 units in the next 5 years and is well on its way.

When franchising with Crave you will receive:

Experienced Management and leadership

Ongoing Operational Support

Ongoing Training

Training Programs

Construction Assistance

Real Estate Assistance

Systems in Place

More!