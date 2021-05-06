Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ Set to Open Food Truck in Shreveport This Summer

( RestaurantNews.com ) Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ is one of the fastest growing Hot Dog and BBQ restaurants in the United States. Founded in 2018, the brand has expanded across the United States, primarily across the South and Mid-West. Featuring grilled all beef hot dogs, hot and mild sausages and brats, along with the pulled pork, pulled chicken and smoked brisket, it’s a classic family friendly favorite! An array of toppings and sides are available to accompany the meal as well as desserts to include pineapple upside down cakes and toffee sticky cakes. Self-serve beer walls that use local craft beers wines and ciders. Some locations will even have mixed drinks on tap.

Crave currently has location in 15 states and is expanding quickly. Despite 2020 having its challenges, earlier this week Crave announced a banner year for the company. During the year Crave Launched food trucks, partnering with Premier Food Trucks . Now having them in Las Vegas; Atlanta, Georgia; Gainesville, FL and Kentucky, the brand plans to have 20+ trucks on the road in the next year. Crave is excited to announce they will have a food truck open this summer in Shreveport, LA. Tim and Nicole Capers couldn’t be more excited for this opportunity to bring delicious hot dogs and BBQ to the town of Shreveport. Their goal is to own multiple Crave food trucks as well as eventually brick and mortar units in the state of Louisiana. Crave will also have a brick and mortar unit in Shreveport with an estimated open date of June 1st.

For more information on owning a Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ store or food truck, please visit the website www.iwantcrave.com or email Samantha@iwantcrave.com .

