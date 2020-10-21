Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ Set to Open in Colorado Springs, CO Saturday the 24th!

( RestaurantNews.com ) Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ is one of the nation’s fastest growing hot dog and BBQ restaurants. The restaurant has Pulled pork, pulled chicken and smoked brisket on the menu. They also have some playful BBQ dishes like BBQ tacos, Mac N brisket sandwich, or loaded tater tots. The hot dogs are grilled to perfection as are the brats and hot/mild sausages. Each store is equipped with a self-serve beer wall with anywhere from 18-32 taps of local craft beer, wine and cider.

Each location has a modern rustic interior with beautiful finishes and an inviting atmosphere. Local events such as cornhole, trivia and comedy nights are commonly held throughout the week. Tap Takeovers are also common occurrences where local brewers are invited to showcase their beer selection.

Currently there are locations across the US to include Georgia, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Texas, Colorado, Louisiana, Florida, Iowa & Nevada. In addition to the traditional locations the brand also has food trucks available. Currently there are trucks in Nevada, Georgia and Florida.

The newest location will be swinging open its doors on October 24th, 2020 in Colorado Springs. The location will be at The Plaza at Barnes West, 5660 Barnes Road suite 164, Colorado Springs, CO. Jamal Westry, Franchisee of Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ, could not be more excited to meet all the customers in his hometown, and serve up some delicious Hot Dogs, BBQ and Beer.

For more info on owning a Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ, please email info@iwantcrave.com or visit us at www.iwantcrave.com .

