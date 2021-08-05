Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ Secures Second Store in Michigan!

( RestaurantNews.com ) Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ is giving a warm welcome to the newest Franchisees for Jackson Michigan! This is Crave’s second location slated to open in Michigan. Founded in 2018 by Samantha and Salvatore Rincione, a brand has been introduced that’s like no other. With over 36 units sold across the US, and 5 beautiful food trucks taking over the roads, Crave has become a leader in the Hot Dog and BBQ industry. They have even been named top 10 franchises across the US for 2021. Crave has streamlined the alcohol industry by having a self-serve beer and mixed drink wall! With tons of local crafts, as well mixed drinks and wine on tap, Crave creates a safe and fun environment for its customers to enjoy adult beverages, while keeping it kid friendly. Crave isn’t just about the booze either – they have mouthwatering food that can please anybody! BBQ BBQ BBQ – they have pulled chicken, pulled pork, smoked brisket, and much more! Throw it in a taco, a bowl, a sandwich, or just eat it straight up, the possibilities are endless. The hot dogs are all beef, grilled to perfection along with bratwurst, and hot/mild sausages. It’s hard to choose amongst the delicious options!

Make sure to bring your kids too, as they have a perfect kid’s menu with options for even the pickiest of eaters, and to top it off, kids eat free on Wednesdays! Crave also can cater your events, while you can enjoy it with a full glass and belly. Enjoy your meal on one of our spacious outdoor patios, or inside by any of our many TV’s.

Craves first location in Michigan will be in Canton, and is set to open late 2021. The Canton location will be at 5800 N Sheldon Rd, Canton MI 48187. The Jackson location address is to be determined soon.

Be sure to join them, and #BEATTHECRAVING when its time!

With Crave you will receive:

Operational Assistance

Ongoing training

Real Estate Assistance

Experienced management

Delicious menu

Beautiful design

And More!

For more information on owning a Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ, and to be in business for yourself, not by yourself, visit www.iwantcrave.com or email samantha@iwantcrave.com .

More from Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ

The post Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ Secures Second Store in Michigan! first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.