Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ Releases Super Bowl Platter

( RestaurantNews.com ) Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ is a fast-casual hot dog and BBQ restaurant. Known for its family friendly atmosphere, game night, trivia, and Self-Serve beer wall, Crave is ready to take on super bowl Sunday in style! Crave has a nice modern rustic interior with TVs throughout the restaurant. The menu has Apps which are called “Munchies”, all for under $5. The munchies include cheese sticks, corn nuggets, chili cheese fries, soup with cornbread, pretzel bites, and a loaded twice baked potato. Jumbo chicken wings are also on the menu either original or buffalo style. These are everyday menu items that can be found at any of the Crave locations nationwide.

Crave is introducing a NEW Super Bowl Platter that will be available all week for takeout or dine in. The sampler includes 15 Jumbo wings served original or buffalo style with blue cheese or ranch, cheese sticks, sweet corn nuggets, baked fries, and tater tots! You can also add an additional dozen wings for just $10.

Crave has an app that also allows customers to receive dine in, take out, curbside pickup and accrue loyalty points and earn rewards. Crave currently has locations across the United States. To see a list if all locations you can visit www.iwantcrave.com .

To be a part of the Crave family and be your own boss, please email Samantha@iwantcrave.com or visit www.iwantcrave.com .

