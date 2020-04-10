Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ is recognized as a FRAN-TASTIC 500 brand for 2020!

( RestaurantNews.com ) Being cited as a FRAN-TASTIC 500 brand is a prestigious recognition, and we are beyond elated to have a placed. Crave was founded in 2018 by Samantha and Salvatore Rincione. Both are veterans in the franchising and restaurant industry. Crave features BBQ, hot dogs, brats and sausages amongst other items such as sides and toppings. No to mention the self-serve beer wall with up to 48 taps of local craft beer and wine.

Alesia Visconti, CEO of FranServe Inc. says, “Franchising is a doorway for many people looking to be their own boss. A brand that makes our annual “FRAN-TASTIC 500” list demonstrates that it goes above and beyond the norm in helping people fulfill their dreams of business ownership through franchising! It’s a brand that sets itself apart!”

Crave not only thrives on the success of Crave, but on the success our franchisees and happiness of our customer’s. We have made it our mission to expand nationally in a strategic manner, hitting markets where there is demand for our product. Currently Crave has location in Georgia, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Texas, Colorado, Florida, Louisiana and more coming soon.

Crave has also just won the “Best southern BBQ Franchise” award as well as placed #16 in the top movers and shakers awards.

“We take pride in what we created and hope to open 30 additional units by fourth quarter 2021.” – Rincione’s.

The modern interior of Crave restaurant coupled with its menu makes this a unique franchise opportunity. Aside from its offerings to customers, Crave’s offerings to its franchisees are unique as well. When becoming a Crave Franchisee you will receive:

Real Estate Assistance

Development Management

Marketing Assistance

Operational Support

Constant Training

Top Notch Communication

More

To become a Crave Franchisee or for additional information please email samantha@iwantcrave.com