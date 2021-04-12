Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ Recognized As a FRAN-TASTIC 500 Brand!

( RestaurantNews.com ) Being cited as a FRAN-TASTIC 500 brand is a prestigious recognition, which the which the Crave brand has graciously received for the second year in a row. The founders, Samantha and Salvatore Rincione are veterans in the franchising and restaurant industry. Crave features BBQ, hot dogs, brats and sausages amongst other items such as sides and toppings. Not to mention the self-serve beer wall with up to 48 taps of local craft beer and mixed drinks on tap. The brand offers a family friendly environment where there is something for everyone. The locations feature patios and tons of games for inside as well as outside for adults and kids alike. TVs can be found throughout the restaurant as well with local sporting events and more. Each store incorporates some local “flare” with artwork or items that are specific to that region.

Alesia Visconti, CEO of FranServe Inc. says, “Franchising is a doorway for many people looking to be their own boss. A brand that makes our annual “FRAN-TASTIC 500” list demonstrates that it goes above and beyond the norm in helping people fulfill their dreams of business ownership through franchising! It’s a brand that sets itself apart!”

Crave thrives on the success of its franchisees and happiness of their customer’s. They have made it their mission to expand nationally in a strategic manner, hitting markets where there is demand for our product. Currently Crave has locations in Georgia, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Texas, Colorado, Florida, Louisiana, California, Nevada, Colorado, Arizona, Iowa, Pennsylvania and more coming soon.

The modern interior of Crave restaurant coupled with its menu makes this a unique franchise opportunity. Aside from its offerings to customers, Crave’s offerings to its franchisees are unique as well. When becoming a Crave Franchisee you will receive:

Real Estate Assistance

Development Management

Marketing Assistance

Operational Support

Constant Training

Top Notch Communication

More

To become a Crave Franchisee, or for additional information, please email samantha@iwantcrave.com .

