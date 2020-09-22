Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ Is Ready to Celebrate “Oktoberfest” Throughout October as Well as National Sausage Month!

( RestaurantNews.com ) Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ features grilled 100% all beef hot dogs, brats and hot/mild sausages. They have your traditional BBQ pulled chicken, pulled pork and smoked brisket as well. The sides are next level delicious and the desserts are definitely customer favorites. On a normal week Crave will have trivia nights, kids eat free Wednesdays, game nights and $2 Hot dog Tuesdays. October this year will be extra special.

For the month of October, Crave has decided to let their customers celebrate Oktoberfest the whole month with the following release. “Oktoberfest may be cancelled this this year but at CRAVE, let’s celebrate all month!” The menu will be in addition to Crave traditional menu, which will still be available as well. The Oktoberfest menu will consist of Crave’s Play on some of the classis Oktoberfest items to include, Brezen, Wurstl, Schweinebraten as well as craves Dynamic duo. Also, sides of sauerkraut and beer cheese and pretzel nuggets will also be available. (of course)

Crave will feature the “Crave-able Dynamic Duo” in honor of National Sausage Month. The dish will consist of a hot sausage topped with chili and cheddar cheese and a mild sausage topped with sautéed peppers and onions.

Each store has a self-serve beer wall which has anywhere from 18-32 taps of local craft beers. For the month of October, of course many different fall beers including pumpkin will also be available.

All items will be available in all stores nationwide. Customers are encouraged to also use the “Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ” app which will allow them to order ahead, get curbside, delivery, earn loyalty points and earn rewards.

“We are extremely excited to release these special menus and allow our customers to enjoy in a safe and fun environment,” Crave CEO Samantha Rincione said.

For more information on becoming a Crave Franchisee or to download the Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ app, please visit www.iwantcrave.com

