Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ Places #16 in Top 100 Movers and Shakers Awards

(RestaurantNews.com) Crave was founded in 2018 by Salvatore and Samantha Rincione. They are unique and trendy fast casual BBQ and Hot Dog Joints, that offer BBQ sandwiches and sliders along with 100% All Beef Hot Dogs, Brats and Sausages, all grilled to perfection. You can top it any way you like, with their array of toppings and of course add one of their delicious sides, such as baked fries, mac n cheese or coleslaw.

Crave encourages your creativity and introduced a format where customers can choose from an array of topping to accompany their Hot Dogs, Brats or sausages. Crave also has an APP where customers with Android or IOS devices can receive loyalty points, order ahead of time, receive delivery, track their past orders and more. Crave also has 2 self-order kiosks in each location which allow customers to beat the line. One of the highlights of Crave locations is their Self-Serve Beer wall featuring anywhere from 18-32 taps of local craft beers.

Crave is excited to receive place #16 in the 2019 Movers and Shakers Awards. “We are humbled and excited to be recognized as one of the Top Movers and Shakers. Our Crave family of franchisees and executives all work very hard and could not be more excited for what Crave’s future holds,” said Salvatore and Samantha Rincione.

Crave is currently looking for multi and single unit operators nationwide. Currently the brand has franchisees in Georgia, North Carolina, Texas, Oklahoma, Florida, Washington DC, South Carolina and more. For more information on Franchising with Crave, please email samantha@iwantcrave.com.