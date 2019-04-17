Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ Opens Its Doors in Yukon, Oklahoma

(RestaurantNews.com) Crave restaurants are fast casual BBQ restaurants that serve delicious BBQ sandwiches and Sliders, Hot Dogs, Brats and Sausages. You can build your own by adding an array of toppings coupled with some of their famous sides such as Mac n cheese, Chili or Slaw. Crave also features a Self-Serve beer wall, allowing the customers to choose from any of their 18-32 beers on Tap. With 4 domestic beers and the rest local craft, the possibilities are endless!

Crave in Yukon, Oklahoma opened at The Plaza at Stone Mill, 2121 South Yukon Parkway Suit 150 Yukon, OK 73099, this past weekend on April 13th. Customers flocked to the location with a gorgeous outdoor patio and an inviting interior which includes a 24 tap beer wall. Eddie and Kevyn Steffensen couldn’t be happier with the response and are excited for their future there.

Customers can download the App on apple and android devices which allows them to order ahead, get delivery, receive loyalty points and rewards. The locations also have Self order kiosks, which allow the customers to place their orders themselves if they choose.

Crave was founded in 2018 by Salvatore and Samantha Rincione. The couple has spent their lives in the restaurant/franchising industry and wanted to create a fun and unique brand. Since its introduction last year, Crave has 15 planned locations to open with many more in their pipeline.

For more information on Crave, please email samantha@iwantcrave.com

www.iwantcrave.com