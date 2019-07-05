Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ Opens First Self-Serve Beer Location in the State of Texas

(RestaurantNews.com) Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ is a fast-casual restaurant that is known for its BBQ, Self-Serve Beer wall and Jumbo Hot Dogs. The brand partnered with Ipourit, their beer wall vendor, and together they fought for the laws in Texas to be changed. As of July 4th, 2019, the law went into effect as the Spring, Texas Crave opened its doors for business. Crave became the very first restaurant in the state of Texas to have beer available where the customers can serve themselves.

Crave restaurants feature anywhere from 24-32 taps that include local craft beers, white and red wine, as well as cider. Regulations are put in place for customers safety so they can enjoy a refreshing beer while having some delicious BBQ or Hot Dogs.

This past Thursday Tex and Brandy Ridings opened the Spring Texas location. They feature the beer wall as well as a drive thru, delivery, catering, dine in, take out and more! “It couldn’t be a more perfect weekend for me to open my doors and celebrate Independence Day,” said Tex Ridings, a Marine Veteran. “There is nothing more American than Hot Dogs, Beer and BBQ, and I couldn’t be happier to be a part of a franchise that honors and respects Veterans.” The couple is excited to open their doors and has plans to open multiple units in the Houston area in the next few years.

To learn more about Crave franchise opportunities, please email samantha@iwantcrave.com or visit us at www.iwantcrave.com