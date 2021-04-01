Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ Opens in Baton Rouge, LA

( RestaurantNews.com ) Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ is a fast casual Hot Dog and BBQ restaurant that features a self-serve beer wall. The taps include anywhere for 18-24 taps of local craft beers and wine. The menu includes pulled chicken, pulled pork and smoked brisket. For those looking to make it more interesting, in addition to the classic BBQ meal they can also have BBQ trifecta sliders, Mac N Brisket sandwiches, or southwest bowls. You can also find desserts, delicious sides, salads and more. The hot dogs are grilled all beef dogs that can be topped anyway you like with any of the 20+ toppings.

This past weekend on March 27th Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ flung the doors open at their Baton Rouge, LA location located at 636 Arlington Creek Centre Boulevard, Baton Rouge LA 70820 . This location has a beer wall which includes 30 taps. 25 of those are local crafts and the remaining 5 are mixed drinks. There is also a daiquiri machine with pina colada and margherita’s. Guests raved about the food and environment which includes an outdoor patio and large TV’s throughout the interior.

The Wulf family which includes Karl Sr., Maritza and their children Karen and Karl couldn’t have been more exited to invite their friends and family to see their new store and brag about their menu. The Baton Rouge location is the first of 6 locations slated to open in the state of Louisiana. ”We were so happy with the turnout and that we could all be there, our entire corporate team came to show our support for the Wulf family and it was such a great day.” Crave Corporate.

For more information on owning your own Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ, please email samantha@iwantcrave.com or visit www.iwantcrave.com .

