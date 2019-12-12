Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ to Open in Pflugerville, Texas!

(RestaurantNews.com) Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ is one of the fastest growing BBQ and hot dog franchises currently in the United States. Crave has a modern rustic interior, complete with a lounge area, ample seating and a self-serve beer wall. The wall will feature 24 taps with domestic, as well as local craft beer options.

Crave is known for its delicious BBQ sandwiches, sliders and plates. You can customize your hot dogs with any of the 20+ toppings available. You may also choose from Brats or hot or sweet sausages. Wings are also available as well as many desserts such as cakes and churros. Many other items such as monster pretzels and Meal in a Peels are also popular items at this BBQ joint. There are constant events at Crave such as trivia nights and Tap Takeovers, it’s the perfect hangout!

Currently Crave has locations in Dawsonville, Georgia; Wilmington, North Carolina; Yukon, Oklahoma; Spring, Texas; Summerwood, Texas; Pflugerville, Texas; Colorado Springs, Colorado; Orlando, Florida; New Orleans, Louisiana; Shreveport, Louisiana and more to come.

“We expect to close out 2020 with 25 new locations,” said CEO Samantha Rincione.

Crave is a Veteran friendly franchise with 90% of their franchisees being Veterans. The Pflugerville, Texas location is owned by Carl and Shirley Moore. Carl is an active duty first sergeant in the US army.

“The second we stepped into Crave for the first time, we knew this was something we had to do. When we tried the food and met with the founders (Salvatore and Samantha Rincione) we were extremely excited, and knew this was something that we could be a part of and enjoy doing while we set our futures up,” said Carl Moore, Pflugerville franchisee. The Pflugerville location will be at Gattis Crossing, 21315 State Highway 130, Pflugerville, Texas 78660. Pflugerville is a suburb of Austin Texas.

Crave currently has multiple revenue streams to include:

Dine In

Take Out

Delivery

Order Ahead

Catering

More!

To learn more about franchise opportunities with Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ email info@iwantcrave.com or visit www.iwantcrave.com.