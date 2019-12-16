Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ to Open First Location in Colorado!

(RestaurantNews.com) Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ is one of the fastest growing BBQ and hot dog franchises currently in the United States. Crave has a welcoming and fun interior, complete with a lounge area, ample seating and a self-serve beer wall. The wall will feature 24 taps with domestic, as well as local craft beer options. Crave is also a family friendly establishment that welcomes all ages. Parties can be hosted; character appearances can be made and games can often be found in the locations. Kids meals include hot dogs, sliders, chicken fingers and more!

Crave is known for its delicious BBQ sandwiches, sliders and plates. You can customize your hot dogs with any of the 20+ toppings available. You may also choose from Brats or hot or sweet sausages. Wings are also available as well as many desserts such as cakes and churros. Many other items such as monster pretzels and Meal in a Peels are also popular items at this BBQ joint. There are constant events at Crave such as trivia nights and Tap Takeovers, it’s the perfect hangout!

Currently Crave has locations in Dawsonville, Georgia; Wilmington, North Carolina; Yukon, Oklahoma; Spring, Texas; Summerwood, Texas; Pflugerville, Texas; Colorado Springs, Colorado; Orlando, Florida; New Orleans, Louisiana; Shreveport, Louisiana and more to come.

“We have seen tremendous growth in 2019, and are currently in talks with individuals in the Ohio market. We and are excited to have another stellar year in 2020!” said Samantha Rincione, CEO

Crave is a Veteran friendly franchise with 90% of their franchisees being Veterans. The Colorado Springs location is owned by Jamal and Kelli Ann Westry. Jamal is an Air Force Veteran.

“When we came across Crave, it immediately grabbed our attention. We visited a location, spoke to other franchisees, and knew right then and there that not only would this go great in Colorado Springs, but that we would also have fun doing it!” said Jamal Westry, Colorado Springs franchisee.

The Colorado Springs location will be at 5600 Barnes Road Suite 164/172 Colorado Springs, CO, 80917.

Crave Currently has multiple revenue streams to include:

Dine In

Take Out

Delivery

Order Ahead

Catering

More!

To learn more about franchise opportunities with Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ, email info@iwantcrave.com or visit www.iwantcrave.com.