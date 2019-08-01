Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ is one of the Fastest Growing Hot Dog and BBQ Chains!

(RestaurantNews.com) Crave has made it their mission to deliver a menu where there is something for everyone and you leave happy not hungry!

Crave are unique fast casual BBQ and Hot Dog joints, that offer BBQ sandwiches and sliders along with 100% All Beef Hot Dogs, Brats and Sausages grilled to perfection. We also offer some delicious plates of meat, loaded tater tots or BBQ tacos! You can top your dogs and brats any way you like, with our array of toppings and of course add one of our delicious sides, such as baked fries, mac n cheese or coleslaw.

At Crave we offer:

DELIVERY – Download our app to have your delicious meal delivered to your door!

ORDER AHEAD – Download our app to order your meal ahead of time so you can pop in and pick it up, or give us a call!

SELF ORDER KIOSK – Beat the line and order from one of our kiosks in the store.

APP – Collect rewards and loyalty points! Utilize our delivery or order ahead functions. Also, browse our menu and see our latest Limited Time Offers. Click here to download.

SELF-SERVE BEER WALL

Did you know that Crave features a self-serve beer wall? Customers can choose from the many beer options, as well as wine and cider. Each location features local Craft and domestic options. As much or little as you choose, it’s up to YOU! At Crave, it’s all about customer satisfaction and experience.

When you franchise with Crave they provide

Marketing Assistance

Operational Assistance

Training Programs

Experienced Management Team

Real Estate Assistance

Crave currently has locations throughout Georgia, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Texas, Florida, Louisiana and more. To learn more about becoming a franchisee with a fast-growing unique brand please email samantha@iwantcrave.com or visit www.iwantcrave.com.