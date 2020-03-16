Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ Offers Franchise Fee Reduction until May 1, 2020

( RestaurantNews.com ) Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ has been working closely, the best they can, with franchisees and employees to try and ensure proper sanitization is taking place in all restaurants. They have also urged customers to take advantage of their delivery and takeout/curbside options.

“This got me thinking,” CEO Samantha Rincione said. “What about those individual’s that are looking to become business owners? Right now, SBA rates are lower than they have been in some time, and this may be a good opportunity for someone looking to own their own business and work for themselves. Typical Crave requirements for an SBA loan with Crave are a minimum of 720 credit score and a decent income. Of course, there are a few other factors as well. Some candidates have those requirements but lack the initial down payment for the franchise fee.”

Crave offers franchise opportunities with a current franchise fee of $40,000. Until May 1, 2020, Crave will be offering a great reduction to $25,000. “Our hope is that this will assist those individual’s that have been working to get into their own business and needed a little help with the fees. With SBA where it currently is, this is the perfect time for franchisees to take advantage of our fee reduction and obtain a decent rate with SBA.”

Crave is a BBQ and hot dog franchise with a self-serve beer wall. There’s an inviting modern rustic feel in the restaurant with a fun upbeat atmosphere. Just securing the award for Best southern BBQ franchise, the brand has seen great expansion in the last few years.

For more information on Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ, and the current offer, please email samantha@iwantcrave.com