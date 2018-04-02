Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ Names Jake Moran as Director of Operations and Training

Jake Moran

(RestaurantNews.com) CRAVE Hot Dogs and BBQ began in 2018 and are unique and trendy fast casual BBQ and Hot Dog Joints that offer BBQ sandwiches and sliders along with 100% All Beef Hot Dogs, Brats and Sausages grilled to perfection. This week Crave has named Jake Moran as the Director of Operations and Training. “Jake is joining our corporate team at a perfect time as we are expanding across the South and want to offer nothing short of exceptional support and knowledge to our franchisees. There is no one better for this position than Jake,” said Samantha Rincione, Chief Operations Officer.

Jake has over 7 years of experience in various areas of the restaurant industry. Jake has vast knowledge and experience in all Restaurant Operations as well as Training. Jake worked with Samantha Rincione, helping oversee all aspects of Operations and Training for 10 Red Mango and Smoothie Factory Restaurant and cafes. Jake’s responsibility as the corporate trainer entailed ensuring all franchisees were trained in accordance with brand standards.

Crave knows what it’s like to have a craving for that perfect lunch, snack or dinner. We’ve made it our mission to perfect our menu so we can help you beat that craving and have you leaving happy not hungry.

Crave features a self-serve beer wall. Customers can choose from the many beer options, as well as wine and cider. As much or little as you choose, it’s up to YOU! At Crave it’s all about customer satisfaction and experience. We know what you want, and we have it!

Crave is now looking for franchise partners throughout the U.S. as well as internationally. If you want to own your own business, encourage creativity and still have time for your family, Crave could be the opportunity you’ve been waiting for.

At Crave we offer:

Real Estate Assistance

Training Programs

Marketing Assistance

Operational Support

Systems in Place

Ongoing Training

For Information on owning your own Crave franchise, click below: