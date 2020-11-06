Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ Launches Atlanta Food Truck





( RestaurantNews.com ) Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ has seen extreme growth in 2020. The fast-casual chain is one of the fastest expanding hot dog and BBQ franchises throughout the US. The offerings are unique and delicious, with fun spins on classic BBQ dishes, like BBQ Tacos or their famous Mac N’ Brisket sandwich. Smoked brisket, pulled pork and pulled chicken are also available. The hot dogs, sausages and brats are grilled to perfection and the sides and toppings are classical BBQ favs! This past spring Crave launched a Food Truck that was made available to franchisees. The truck will also have some of the all-time favorites such as “The New Yorker” and the “Chicago Dog, as well as salads, BBQ and more!

Crave is pleased to announce Aneitra Shavers as their newest franchisee, opening her very own food truck in the Atlanta, Georgia market. From the moment Anietra came across Crave, she knew it was something that she wanted to bring to Atlanta. Crave also has a location in Dawsonville, Georgia at Dawson Crossings.

“I was convinced this was something I wanted and it felt right,” said Aneitra. “After visiting the location in Dawsonville there was never a doubt in my mind that this would be a hit in Atlanta, and something I wanted to do for myself.”

The truck will offer a full Crave menu as well as other options and desserts. The app will also allow customers to receive specials, loyalty points and rewards. Currently Crave is in negotiations for additional food trucks in other regions and plans to have a total of 10 trucks on the road by first quarter 2021, and 25 by spring of 2021.

If you are interested in owning a Crave Food Truck, please email Samantha@iwantcrave.com or visit our website for more information at www.iwantcrave.com .

