Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ Inks Franchise Deal in North Carolina

(RestaurantNews.com) CRAVE Hot Dogs and BBQ began in 2018 and are unique and trendy fast casual bbq and hot dog joints that offer BBQ sandwiches and sliders along with 100% all beef hot dogs, brats and sausages grilled to perfection. You can top it anyway you like, with our array of toppings and of course add one of our delicious sides, such as baked fries or coleslaw. Crave also features a self-serve beer wall. Customers can choose from the many beer options, as well as wine and cider. As much or little as you choose, you pay by the ounce, not the glass. At Crave it’s all about customer satisfaction and experience.

This week Crave has welcomed franchisees and former Marines, Wayne and Laura Decker into the Crave family. The Decker’s will open a unit in Wilmington, NC and their son Geoff will manage the day to day operations. “We are extremely excited to be a part of this innovative brand. We believe that the customers are looking for something unique and different and Crave offers just that. It will not only provide customers with a great food and drink selection but a fantastic experience as well,” said Wayne Decker.

Crave is now looking for franchise partners throughout the U.S. as well as internationally. If you want to own your own business, encourage creativity and still have time for your family, Crave could be the opportunity you’ve been waiting for.

Pictured: Geoff Decker (left) with Sal Rincione, CEO of Crave (right).

At Crave we offer:

Real Estate Assistance

Construction Management Assistance

Training Programs

Marketing Assistance

Operational Support

Systems in Place

Ongoing Training

