Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ Inks Franchise Agreement for Charlotte, NC

( RestaurantNews.com ) Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ has seen some significant growth in 2019. Currently there are stores nationwide with continued growth, and a planned 8 additional units opening this year. To start off 2020, Crave has signed Daniel Morman and his wife Ebonique for the Charlotte NC market. Daniel and Ebonique come with years of business experience and management. Daniel is also a United States Marine Veteran.

“Crave’s menu is unique. I love the idea of combining hot dogs and BBQ. I can easily see how the beverage choices will appeal to consumers in my area. Crave gave careful thought and consideration to the things that I’ll need to be organized and successful. It’s that type of support that makes me excited to associate my name and reputation with The Crave Family,” said Daniel

Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ is one of the fastest growing Hot Dog and BBQ chains in America. The restaurants feature Jumbo hot dogs with many toppings, delicious BBQ sandwiches, sliders and plates, and of course delicious sides such as mac n cheese or beans. A self-Serve beer wall with anywhere from 24-32 beers is also featured. Wine and cider are also available. Customers can choose from any of the many delicious local craft options as well as some domestics. Crave has partnered with PourMyBeer, to assist them with their rapid expansion and the popular self-serve walls. The interior design is very modern with a nice elegant rustic feel, and customers are always welcomed by the staff upon entering the building. Games can often be found in the dining rooms of these family friendly restaurants, such as corn hole or giant connect four.

Crave assists its franchisees throughout their journey to include:

Real Estate Assistance

Marketing Assistance

Operational Assistance

Training

Systems in Place

Experienced Management team

Much more!