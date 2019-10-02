Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ Inks Deal with Air Force Veteran in Colorado Springs

Colorado Springs, CO (RestaurantNews.com) Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ has signed a franchise agreement with Jamal and Kelli Westry of Colorado Springs, CO. The pair came across Crave in their search for the perfect franchise. Upon visiting the restaurant and speaking with multiple other franchisees, they knew it was the right choice for them. Jamal and Kelli are looking to open anywhere from 3-5 units in the Colorado market, over the next few years. “We are very excited to enter the Colorado market, we couldn’t be more thrilled to have partners like Jamal and Kelli, we look forward to working together and bringing some good BBQ to the people of Colorado,” said Samantha Rincione, CEO Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ

Crave features BBQ sandwiched and sliders, pulled pork, pulled chicken and brisket pates as well as grilled Hot Dogs, Brats and sausages. They also have delicious sides such as mac n cheese or cornbread. You can top the hot dogs your way with 20+ toppings. In addition to all the meal offerings, Crave also has a Self-Serve Beer Wall. All locations have anywhere from 24-32 taps featuring local craft beer as well as a white and red wine option.

Crave Currently has locations in Georgia, North Carolina, Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Colorado and Florida. The brand was created in 2018 by Salvatore and Samantha Rincione, and has become a very popular BBQ franchise upon its debut. Crave is looking to continue its national expansion throughout the US and has 6 stores planned to open within first quarter next year.

When you are a franchisee of Crave you receive:

Marketing Assistance

Real Estate Assistance

Operational Assistance

Experienced Management Team

Much More!

If you are interested in becoming part of the Crave family, please email Samantha@iwantcrave.com or visit us at www.iwantcrave.com