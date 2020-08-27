( RestaurantNews.com ) Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ has been busy since releasing their newest Food Truck model earlier this year. The brand continues its success with selling brick and mortar locations throughout the United States as well. Earlier this week, Crave signed a franchise agreement with Richard Davies of Las Vegas, Nevada. Richard will be bringing his very own Crave food truck to the Las Vegas market.

“From the moment I found Crave I knew I had to be a part of something like this and bring it to the town of Las Vegas,” said Richard. “There’s nothing like this here, and I’m excited to be the one to bring it to town.”

Crave features 100% all beef grilled hot dogs, brats and sausages as well as delicious BBQ dishes, such as BBQ tacos and Mac n brisket sandwiches. The sides are delicious with everything from baked beans to Mac n cheese, fries, tots and slaw. A variety of salads and desserts are also available. Crave’s food trucks will feature the full menu with some additional items.

Crave currently has food trucks in Georgia, Nevada and Florida and brick and mortar locations in Georgia, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Texas, Colorado, Louisiana, Florida, Iowa, Michigan and more.

Crave has an app which allows customers to track a trucks location, order ahead, receive loyalty points and earn rewards. Customers can also receive alerts on limited time offers and promotions.

For more information on owning a food truck, please visit www.iwantcrave.com or email samantha@iwantcrave.com .

The post Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ Hits the Streets of Vegas With a Food Truck first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.