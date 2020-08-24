Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ Hits Gainesville, Florida With a Food Truck!

( RestaurantNews.com ) Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ has seen extreme growth in 2020. The offerings are unique and delicious, with fun spins on classic BBQ dishes, like BBQ Tacos or their famous Mac N’ Brisket sandwich. Smoked brisket, pulled pork and pulled chicken are also available. The hot dogs, sausages and brats are grilled to perfection and the sides and toppings are classical BBQ favs! The truck will also have some of the all time favorites such as “The New Yorker” and the “Chicago Dog.”

Crave is pleased to announce Melissa and Vance Gray as their newest franchisees, opening their very own food truck in the Gainesville, Florida market. From the moment Melissa and Vance came across Crave, they knew it was something that they could bring to the town of Gainesville. “We fell in love with the design of the truck, and once we tried the food and met founders Samantha and Sal, we knew we had to have one!” said Melissa Gray.

The truck will offer a full Crave menu as well as other options and desserts. The app will also allow customers to track the trucks location as well as receive specials, loyalty points and rewards. Currently Crave is in negotiations for additional food trucks in other regions and plans to have a total of 10 trucks on the road by first quarter 2021, and 25 by spring of 2021.

If you are interested in owning a Crave Food Truck, please email Samantha@iwantcrave.com or visit our website for more information at www.iwantcrave.com .

