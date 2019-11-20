Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ Has First Self-Serve Beer Restaurant in the State of Texas

(RestaurantNews.com) Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ is a fast-causal BBQ and Hot Dog franchise. The restaurant features delicious BBQ brisket, pork and chicken sandwiches and plates, brats, hot dogs, and sausages. The hot dogs, brats and sausages can be topped anyway the customer likes with the brands 20+ toppings.

“We have done everything from Chicago dogs, to Carolina dogs, to customer favorites that may become menu items,” said Jake Moran, Director of Operations and training for Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ.

Also available are many customer favorites as sides such as, three bean baked bean, mac n cheese, slaw, potato salad and more. At certain times of the season, Crave will also offer some limited time specials. Currently running are baby back ribs and boneless buffalo wings.

“Crave has always been unique with its offerings. We feature a self-serve beer wall in our locations with anywhere from 18-32 taps. Most of the offerings are local craft beer and some domestics. There is always a white a red wine option available as well,” said Moran.

Customers have the option to download our APP where they can order ahead, receive delivery, earn loyalty points, rewards and more. Catering is also offered in various forms depending on the customers’ needs and type of venue they are having.

This past year Crave opened a location in Spring, Texas. In preparation, they worked with the state of Texas and were able to legalize self-serve beer. It was a great accomplishment for the restaurant, and is definitely paying off! The law went into effect the first day the Crave restaurant opened, which was July 4th 2019! (What’s more American than BBQ, Hot Dogs and Beer on Independence Day?!) The venue is able to serve delicious BBQ and Hot Dogs, while customers pick from their favorite IPA’s or domestics.

“It is the perfect solution on game days where customers can order a wing platter, or some BBQ sandwiches, and have an array of beers,” said Jake. “We want our customers to have many options and be able to meet all of their needs to be the restaurant of choice. The customers will have the option of our current domestic local craft and IPA selections, the restaurant also takes suggestions from locals on what they want to see, and hosts Tap Takovers where they sample beer to the customers.”

Since opening in July 2019, Crave is also expecting additional locations in the Texas market, specifically in Summerwood, Texas to open November 2019, Pflugerville, Texas in May 2020 and Dallas, TX TBD.

For more information on owning a crave franchise please email samantha@iwantcrave.com or visit www.iwantcrave.com.