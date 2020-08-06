Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ goes Nationwide with Food Trucks!

( RestaurantNews.com ) Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ is quickly becoming one of the most popular fast casual franchise restaurant franchises of 2020. The offerings are unique and delicious, with fun spins on classic BBQ dishes, like BBQ Tacos or their famous Mac N’ Brisket sandwich. The hot dogs are grilled, all beef dogs and over 20 toppings are available to choose from. During Covid-19, Crave has utilized its app that’s available for android and IOS. The app allowed delivery, take out, curbside and pick up. Customers also earned loyalty points and redeemed rewards. Customers are also alerted of specials and limited time offers as well as promotions.

Crave has partnered with Jordan Schild of Premier Food Trucks, which allows them to have the ability to have food trucks nationwide.

“We have seen a very large increase in demand for Crave food Trucks and want to be able to produce these trucks for franchisees and have them available nationwide,” Crave said. “It is very important to meet the demand of our customers and be able to have Crave trucks and locations located throughout the US where our followers and customers can grab fast and affordable BBQ and hot dogs.”

These trucks will allow people with most any investment level to be able to become a Crave Franchisee.

The truck will offer a full Crave menu and other options as well. Currently Crave is in negotiations for food trucks in Florida, Tennessee and Nevada.