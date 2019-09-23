Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ Gears Up for Fall with its Offerings

(RestaurantNews.com) Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ is known for its delicious BBQ sandwiches and plates, grilled hot dog’s sausages and brats, and of course, its Self-Serve Beer wall. With fall just around the corner, Crave is preparing to give the customers what they want.

This fall Crave is featuring delicious Jumbo Chicken wings. Customers can choose either 6 or 12 wings, original style or tossed in buffalo sauce. The wings will be showcased primarily through the football season in all locations. Football as well as other sports primarily play on many of the 6-10 TV’s in each location.

All locations will also have numerous fall beers on tap. All crave locations have anywhere from 18-32 taps at any given time. Although primarily beer, a white and red wine is also available as well as a cider option. Each location uses many local breweries to get some local favorites on tap.

This fall, all locations will be featuring different pumpkin/fall flavors. Would fall be complete without some pumpkin pie? Of course not! Delicious Pumpkin Pie with whipped cream will also be available through the month of October.

Crave currently has stores across the US and is looking for multi and single unit operators throughout the Nation. When you franchise with Crave, you receive:

Marketing Assistance

Real Estate Assistance

Operational Assistance

Training Assistance

Experienced Management Team

To learn more about Crave opportunities, visit www.iwantcrave.com or email Samantha@iwantcrave.com