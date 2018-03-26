Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ Features Self-Serve Beer Wall!

(RestaurantNews.com) CRAVE Hot Dogs and BBQ began in 2018 and are unique and trendy fast casual BBQ and Hot Dog Joints, that offer BBQ sandwiches and sliders along with 100% All Beef Hot Dogs, Brats and Sausages grilled to perfection. You can top it anyway you like, with our array of toppings and of course add one of our delicious sides, such as baked fries or coleslaw. Crave has recently teamed up with “iPourIt” to roll out Self-Serve Draft Beer walls Nationwide. I am excited to design our units with this innovative self-serve beer wall. This without a doubt, will make an incredible Impact not only for additional revenue streams, but in enhancing the customer’s experience as well. – Sal Rincione, Co-Founder and CEO of Crave. Not only will craft beer be featured but wine and cider as well. The restaurants will be offering anywhere from 8-32 taps. The first stores to roll this out will be in Florida as well as Georgetown-Washington D.C.

iPourIt is a self-serve draft beer wall system that enables clients to improve restaurant operations by checking in patrons with an easy, objective process, as the system authenticates the patron’s driver’s license and confirms age. It also monitors the amount of alcohol consumption.

We know what it’s like to have a craving for that perfect lunch, snack or dinner. We’ve made it our mission to perfect our menu so we can help you beat that craving and have you leaving happy not hungry. Crave is now looking for franchise partners throughout the U.S. as well as Internationally. If you want to own your own business, encourage creativity and still have time for your family, Crave could be the opportunity you’ve been waiting for.

At Crave we offer:

Real Estate Assistance

Training Programs

Marketing Assistance

Operational Support

Systems in Place

Ongoing Training

