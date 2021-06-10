Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ Enters Shreveport, LA

( RestaurantNews.com ) Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ has blown up in the US as one the most popular and fastest growing Hot Dog and BBQ franchises! With over 35 brick and mortar units and Food Trucks, Crave is taking over the fast casual industry! Their competitive advantage is held by the insanely easy-to-use self-serve beer wall in every store! It contains a plethora of drinks – including local crafts on tap, as well as mixed drinks in some stores. Although awesome, it can’t be fully enjoyed without trying the absolutely delicious selection of BBQ. Crave serves Munchies and Apps under $5, as well as BBQ options to include smoked brisket, pulled pork, and pulled chicken. If that isn’t up your alley, I’m sure their all-beef hotdogs grilled to perfection will please – and if not – there are salads and bowls for anyone to enjoy. One of Crave’s most important values is family, so make sure to bring your kids (Wednesday’s Kids eat free)! Some locations contain beautiful patios to enjoy the sun and watch a sporting event on one of the many TVs.

This summer, the Crave family is opening another location in Shreveport, Louisiana, located at 7041 Youree Drive, Shreveport, LA 71105. This will be the Wulf family’s second location, their first location opened early this year in Baton Rouge Louisiana, located at Arlington Market Place, 630 Arlington Creek Center Blvd, Suites A & B, Baton Rouge, LA 70820. The Wulf family looks to take over the Louisiana market with a planned 5 locations in a 3-year span. They also want to incorporate food trucks into their operation, bringing Crave to the people of Louisiana. Crave will also have a food truck in the Shreveport LA market owned by fellow franchisees Tim and Nicole Capers. Both the brick-and-mortar location as well as the food truck look to open later this summer.

The Shreveport location, like all Crave’s, will have options for catering, curbside pickup, and delivery, all which can be accessed through the “Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ” app. Customers can enjoy their meal in store on one of the beautiful patios, or grab it to go and eat at home. Crave also has many gun games the family can enjoy like corn hole, ring toss, checkers and more.

For more information on owning a Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ and to be in business for yourself not by yourself, visit www.iwantcrave.com or email samantha@iwantcrave.com .

The post Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ Enters Shreveport, LA first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.