Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ to Debut Wings for Football Season

(RestaurantNews.com) Crave‘s mission is to deliver a menu where there is something for everyone and you leave happy not hungry! Crave are unique fast casual BBQ and Hot Dog Joints, that offer BBQ sandwiches, sliders and plates, along with 100% All Beef Hot Dogs, Brats and Sausages grilled to perfection. We also offer some delicious plates of meat, loaded tater tots or BBQ tacos! You can top your dogs and brats any way you like, with our array of toppings and of course add one of our delicious sides, such as baked fries, mac n cheese or coleslaw.

Crave will be introducing delicious Chicken Wings for the football season. Customers will have the choice of 6 or 12 wings, either original so they can use one of the 6 delicious BBQ/Hot sauces Crave features, or have them tossed in spicy Buffalo sauce. They will be available exclusively on game days.

Crave also has:

DELIVERY

Download our app to have your delicious meal delivered to your door! (at participating locations)

ORDER AHEAD

Download our app to order your meal ahead of time so you can pop in and pick it up!

SELF ORDER KIOSK

Beat the line and order from one of our kiosks in the store.

APP

Collect rewards and loyalty points! Utilize our delivery or order ahead functions. Also, browse our menu and see our latest Limited Time Offers. Click here to download.

SELF-SERVE BEER WALL

Did you know that Crave features a self-serve beer wall? Customers can choose from the many beer options, as well as wine and cider. Each location features local Craft and domestic options. As much or little as you choose, it’s up to YOU! At Crave, it’s all about customer satisfaction and experience. We know what you want, and we have it!

For more information on franchising with Crave, please email samantha@iwantcrave.com

www.iwantcrave.com