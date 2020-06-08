Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ Continues to Expand and Thrive!

( RestaurantNews.com ) Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ has done a fantastic job of innovating and keeping pace with the changing economy. These past few months have been quite the roller coaster for many companies, especially restaurants. All Crave locations were able to remain open for business in some capacity.

“I couldn’t be prouder of my team and franchisees. All locations already had delivery in place. We took advantage of curbside and takeout via our App , which helped customers in being able to order in a touchless way. We had hundreds if not thousands of customers sign up just in the past two months where they can place an order via phone and pick their method of choice. Having Takeout, Delivery and curbside all available is something that should be standard. Many locations also have Self Ordering Kiosks available. In addition, as restrictions ease in different states and counties, safety protocols have been put in place for social distancing and safety of all staff and guests,” said Samantha Rincione, CEO, Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ.

Crave currently has a Self-Serve Local Craft Beer wall, which met social distancing protocols. While many bars and taverns were unable to reopen, crave was still able to welcome those guests that wanted to enjoy a beer or wine and some BBQ or a hot dog. Crave locations have anywhere from 18-48 taps which include local craft beer, wine and cider.

Crave currently has locations in Georgia, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Texas, Colorado, Louisiana, Florida and Iowa. The Franchise is continuing its expansion across the United Sates expecting over 100 units in the next 3 years. The unique modern rustic design, self-serve beer wall and delicious menu sets this brand apart from the rest. When becoming a crave franchisee you will receive:

Real Estate Assistance

Marketing Assistance

Operational Assistance

Development Assistance

24/7 Support

Much More!