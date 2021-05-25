Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ Is Coming to Venice, Florida!

( RestaurantNews.com ) Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ is off to the races this year. Quarter over quarter Crave has increased its franchise sales. The brand was also cited as a FRAN-TASTIC 500 brand which is a prestigious recognition, and most recently named one of the top “Mover and Shakers of 2021 by fast casual, ranking at #20. The founders, Samantha and Salvatore Rincione are veterans in the franchising and restaurant industry.

Crave features BBQ, hot dogs, brats and sausages amongst other items such as sides and toppings. Not to mention the self-serve beer wall with up to 48 taps of local craft beer and mixed drinks on tap. The brand offers a family friendly environment where there is something for everyone. The locations feature patios and tons of games for inside as well as outside for adults and kids alike. TVs can be found throughout the restaurant as well with local sporting events and more. Each store incorporates some local “flare” with artwork or items that are specific to that region.

Crave has recently signed a franchise group in Venice, Florida. “This group is a perfect fit for the Crave brand, the team comes with restaurant experience and multiple years of knowledge on the hospitality industry,” says Crave corporate. “We are excited and this is a welcome new addition to the Crave family”. Crave already has a food truck established in the Gainesville market and a brick and mortar in the Orlando Market. This spring another brick and mortar is going up in Apopka as well. Crave thrives on the success of its franchisees and happiness of their customer’s. This past month alone, Crave has signed franchisees in the NC, LA, CA and TN markets. They have made it their mission to expand nationally in a strategic manner, hitting markets where there is demand for our product. Currently Crave has locations in Georgia, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Texas, Colorado, Florida, Louisiana, California, Nevada, Colorado, Arizona, Iowa, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and more coming soon.

The modern interior of Crave restaurant coupled with its menu makes this a unique franchise opportunity. Aside from its offerings to customers, Crave’s offerings to its franchisees are unique as well. When becoming a Crave Franchisee you will receive:

Real Estate Assistance

Development Management

Marketing Assistance

Operational Support

Constant Training

Top Notch Communication

More

To become a Crave Franchisee, or for additional information, please email samantha@iwantcrave.com .

