Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ is coming to Shreveport, Louisiana

Shreveport, LA (RestaurantNews.com) Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ is a popular BBQ and hot dog chain that was introduced in 2018 by husband and wife team, Samantha and Salvatore Rincione. When the brand hit the franchise market, there was great interest right from the get go. Today the brand has multiple locations in Georgia, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, Florida and more. There will be 6 additional units opening by 1st quarter next year 2020.

Crave features BBQ sandwiches and platter, Ribs, wings and of course craft beer. Each location has a SELF SERVE beer wall with anywhere from 24-32 taps. The locations use local craft beer vendors mixed with some domestics as well. Recently the brand has made a splash in the Louisiana market by signing New Orleans Louisiana, just a few short months ago and signing another deal with the Shreveport area this week. Timothy and Nicole Capers are the newest members to the Crave family. “We couldn’t be happier to have Tim and Nicole on board, they have great ideas and share a passion for success,” said Salvatore and Samantha Rincione.

Crave keeps up with demands of all local markets by having multiple revenue streams:

Catering

Delivery

Dine in

Take out

There is also an app for IOS and Android which allows customer to order their food for delivery or in advance for pick up. Guests can also earn loyalty points for rewards and learn about the most recent limited time offers and deals.

When you sign with Crave you receive assistance every step of the way

Real Estate

Financing

Marketing

Operations

Training

More

For more information on Crave, please visit us at www.iwantcrave.com