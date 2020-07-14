Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ Is Coming to Raleigh, NC!

( RestaurantNews.com ) Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ has been very busy the past few months expanding nationwide. Crave is a fast-casual Hot Dog and BBQ restaurant that feature delicious smoked brisket, pulled chicken and pulled pork. You can have your BBQ as a sandwich, slider, plate or more. Grilled hot dogs, sausages and brats are also on the menu and come with 2 toppings, (there are 20+ to choose from). The sides allow something for everyone with everything from beans, cornbread, chili, slaw and more. Some of the fun customer favs include the taco trio, monster pretzel and loaded tots. Salads are also available as well as sweet delicious desserts.

Crave has signed husband and wife team Eric and Jesse this week to be a part of the Crave family. Eric having spent his whole career in the fast-casual industry, immediately fell in love with the brand. “After being in the hospitality industry for 15 years, it was apparent to me that I wanted to own my own restaurant. After much research of different concepts, we came across Crave. When I inquired I was able to speak with the founders of the company, Samantha and Sal Rincione. It was apparent immediately that they had the same values and vision as my wife and I. We instantly fell in love with the food, concept, and especially technology that Crave offers its customers. When we saw Crave had won the award for ‘Best BBQ Franchise in the US’, we knew we had to be a part of that. We look forward to opening a location and bringing the delicious food and self-serve beer to Raleigh,” said Eric.

Crave is a fun family atmosphere with something for everyone. From self-serve beer, to salads, to BBQ, to games such as corn hole and giant connect four. Crave truly values family an often hosts game nights or trivia nights as well.

Crave currently has locations throughout the US open and coming soon in Dawsonville, GA; Wilmington, NC; Yukon, OK; Houston, TX; Austin, TX; Colorado Springs, CO; Baton Rouge, LA; Shreveport, LA; Orlando, FL; Bettendorf, IA; Charlotte, NC; and Dallas, TX.

“We expect to finish 2020 out strong and have an even stronger 2021,” said Samantha Rincione, CEO

For more information on joining the Crave Family, please email Samantha@iwantcrave.com