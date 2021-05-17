Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ is Coming to Auburn, California!

( RestaurantNews.com ) Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ is a fast casual Hot Dog and BBQ restaurant. More than just your average BBQ, they also have fun dishes like BBQ tacos, sliders, Mac n Brisket sandwiches and more. Their meats include pulled pork, pulled chicken and smoked brisket. The Hot Dogs are grilled all beef and can be topped any way you’d like with 20+ toppings to choose from. Hot and Mild sausages as well as Brats can also be found. Along with classic BBQ sides there is also corn, salads and desserts. There is a happy hour and munchie menu featuring all appetizers under five dollars.

The interior is a fun rustic modern environment that features self-serve beer. All locations have 18-32 local craft beers and wine on tap. Some even have mixed drinks too. Crave utilizes the same technology as TSA, to ensure patrons are of age and drinking responsibly. Crave is excited to expand further into the California market bringing a Crave to Auburn.

“We are extremely excited to enter the Auburn market. We are always excited to enter new markets with people we’ve welcomed into the Crave family, this being the second location in the California market, there is no doubt Crave will eventually have a grand footprint there. Sarah Murphy and Cindy Blanchette are the newest addition to the Crave Family,”said Crave Corporate. “Having strong family values and determination are a true recipe for success and Sarah and Cindy have both of those values, they are a welcome addition to the Crave Family.”

Crave is different from most franchise brands. Not only does it feature delicious menu items and a cool fun interior, it also helps its franchisees with the entire process. When you purchase a crave franchise you will receive:

Real Estate Assistance

Marketing Assistance

Constant Training

Fresh Menu

Experienced Management

Operational Management

Ongoing Support

Crave prides itself on its dedication to its franchisees and the brand. Currently there are crave locations in 17 states across the nation, and still growing.

For more information on owning a Crave franchise, please visit www.iwantcrave.com or email Samantha@iwantcrave.com .

