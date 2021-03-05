Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ Comes to Maricopa, Arizona!

( RestaurantNews.com ) Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ is a fast-casual restaurant featuring BBQ, Brats, Hot Dogs and self-serve beer. Tons of local craft beers and wines draw an audience. The interior has a modern yet rustic feel with a perfect ambiance. Customers instantly feel welcomed when they enter. The menu features classic bbq sandwiches and plates, but also fun dished like BBQ tacos, trifecta sliders and more. The hot dogs are 100% all beef and the brats, hot/ mild sausages are customer favorites. The restaurants are also kid friendly establishments having games available such as cornhole, giant connect four and more. The patios allow customers to dine inside the restaurant or outside while enjoying the weather. Crave also hosts weekly events such as Kids Eat Free on Wednesday’s, $2 Tuesdays and more.

Crave proudly announces it’s adding of Ray Jones and Terrann Gillespie to the Crave Family. Ray and Terrann will be building a location in Maricopa, Arizona. Ray and Terrann have been following the Crave brand and are excited to bring the delicious food and fun atmosphere to their town.

An APP that allows customers to order ahead receive delivery, get loyalty points and earn rewards is also available through the website www.iwantcrave.com . Crave also helps with the development of new stores to include:

Real Estate Assistance

Marketing Assistance

Operational Guidance

Training Programs

Experienced Management

More

Crave currently has locations in Georgia, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Texas, Florida, Louisiana, Colorado, Iowa, North Carolina, Nevada, Arizona and more!

For more information on Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ, please visit www.iwantcrave.com .

