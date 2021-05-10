Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ Comes to Apopka, Florida!





( RestaurantNews.com ) Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ is one of the fastest growing Hot Dog and BBQ restaurants in the United States. Founded in 2018, the brand has expanded across the United States, primarily across the South and Mid-West. The brand features smoked brisket, pulled pork and pulled chicken. Traditional plates with cornbread are served as well as fun plays on classic dishes like BBQ tacos or Mac n brisket sandwiches. There are also all beef hot dogs, brats and sausages grilled to perfection, with many sides to choose from as well as desserts. The hot Dogs and sausages can be topped anyway you like them with the 20+ topping offerings. Crave also has a self-serve beer wall with anywhere from 18-32 local crafts on tap. Many locations also feature wine, cider, or mixed drinks and daiquiris. There is a “Munchie menu” that has appetizers all for under five dollars to go with the beer selections.

The interior is modern rustic and is complete with fun games on the patios and indoors for adults and kids. Kids eat free Wednesday and live music can often be found as well as trivia nights and comedy specials. Crave caters to all audience’s with not only their food offerings, but their events and interior hang out spaces. Crave has an app where customers can order ahead or schedule a takeout or curbside pickup.

Crave has recently signed Bonaparte Joubert in Apopka, Florida. Bonaparte joins the Crave family and is excited about his future with the Crave brand. “We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Bonaparte, he has the right attitude and passion to be a part of the Crave family, he will be a welcome addition to the family and the Apopka store a great addition to Florida.”

Crave currently has locations across the United states for brick-and-mortar locations as well as food trucks.

For more information on owning a Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ store or food truck, please visit the website www.iwantcrave.com or email Samantha@iwantcrave.com .

