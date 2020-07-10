Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ celebrates National French Fry Day with FREE fries for all!

( RestaurantNews.com ) Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ is celebrating National a French Fry day by giving the first 150 customers in each restaurant, a free fry side. Crave’s fries are unique in that they are baked not fried. Delicious and crispy customers are gearing up to grab theirs in Monday the 13th.

Crave has a unique menu featuring BBQ, All Beef Grilled Hot Dogs with 20+ toppings to choose from as well as sausages and brats. Fun dishes such as a mac n brisket sandwich or tacos trio can also be found on the menu. A variety of Salads are also available. The sides include everything from a twice baked potato to sweet tots, fries, chili, baked beans and more. One of the other features that sets Crave apart from the rest is their Self-Serve beer wall. Crave has teamed up with Pour My Beer to have anywhere from 18-32 taps of local craft beer, wine and cider. The restaurant is family friendly with games and activities for the kids, outdoor patios in most cases for families to dine, beer for the adults and salads, BBQ and hot dogs on the menu. There truly is something for everyone!

Crave is expanding at a rapid pace with locations in Georgia, North Carolina, Yukon, Texas, Colorado, Louisiana, Florida, Iowa and more. The company is Veteran and Women owned and 90% of the franchisees are Veterans.

For more information on joining the Crave Family, please email Samantha@iwantcrave.com