Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ Celebrates Fall with Pumpkin Beer, Pumpkin Pie, Wings and More!

(RestaurantNews.com) Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ is generally known for its BBQ, Hot Dogs and Self-Serve Beer Wall. This October, as is the case every October, there is a high demand for pumpkin, pumpkin, pumpkin! Crave has decided to take that up a notch and add pumpkin flavored beers to their beer wall and pumpkin pie to the menu. “Customers are excited about the offerings and we have seen many new and repeat customers come to get their pumpkin fix,” said Jake Moran who is the director of operations and training at Crave.

In addition to the beer and pie, Crave has also began serving JUMBO wings. They can be served original style or with buffalo sauce. Customers can order 6 or 12 at a time. The demand was so high for the wings, they have become a permanent menu item. They had originally started out as just a football Sunday treat but quickly that had to change. “Customers were coming in on Wednesdays and Tuesdays and requesting wings. We always accommodate requests but after so many we decided to make the change permanent,” says Jake.

Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ is expanding rapidly across the Unites States and is looking for qualified franchisees to become part of their growing family. If you have an interest in becoming a Crave Franchisee please visit www.iwantcrave.com or email samantha@iwantcrave.com