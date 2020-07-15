Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ Celebrates Craves’ National Hot Dog Day Friday July 17th, With Free Hot Dogs!

( RestaurantNews.com ) Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ is all about not only its BBQ, but also its Hot Dogs! Crave serves 100% all beef hot dogs grilled to perfections. There are an array of sides, everything from saucy onions, beer cheese and sport peppers, to your classic relish or sauerkraut. The month of July is National Hot Dog month which means Crave had to do something for its loyal customers. On Friday July 17th the first 100 customers will receive a FREE hot dog.

Crave has a unique menu featuring BBQ, All Beef Grilled Hot Dogs with 20+ toppings to choose from as well as sausages and brats. Fun dishes such as a mac n brisket sandwich or tacos trio can also be found on the menu. A variety of salads are also available. The sides include everything from a twice baked potato to sweet tots, fries, chili, baked beans and more. One of the other features that sets Crave apart from the rest is their Self-Serve beer wall. Crave has teamed up with Pour My Beer to have anywhere from 18-32 taps of local craft beer, wine and cider. The restaurant is family friendly with games and activities for the kids, outdoor patios in most cases for families to dine, beer for the adults and salads, BBQ and hot dogs on the menu. There truly is something for everyone!

Crave is expanding at a rapid pace with 18 franchisees throughout the United States.

For more information on joining the Crave Family, please email Samantha@iwantcrave.com